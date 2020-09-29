Akshat Utkarsh, who was a struggling actor in Bollywood, was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment on Sunday night. The actor had worked in the Bhojpuri film industry and was trying his luck in Bollywood. As reported by Dainik Jagran, Akshat hailed from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was in a live-in relationship with a woman named Sneha Chauhan. They were staying at the Gokul building in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. Also Read - Ayesha Jhulka's Dog Dies at 6; Complaint Filed Against Caretaker For Killing The Dog

The actor had dialled his father on Sunday night, however, the family was watching a mythological show and they told Akshat that they will talk to him later. The daily reported that Akshat's family kept calling him once the show got over but he didn't respond and later, Sneha informed them about the alleged suicide.

According to Akshat's father Vijayant, the actor didn't die of suicide. He and the other members of the family suspect that it's a case of a planned murder. The daily reported that the late actor's father cited his twisted feet while alleging that his son did not take his own life. He added that the family tried to register the case in Mumbai, however, the Amboli police station registered a case of accidental death and allegedly refused to listen to the family. The family is now seeking help from the Bihar Police.

Akshat was the only child of his parents. He had shifted to Mumbai in August 2018 after completing his MBA from Amity University in Lucknow. May his soul rest in peace!