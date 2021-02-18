Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani has recently accused megastar Khesari Lal Yadav of defaming her in public, interviews and social media. While speaking to NBT, Kajal said that it was not Khesari Lal Yadav who contributed to build her stardom, but Pawan Singh who helped the actress in the industry. Kajal has given shocking allegations against Khesari that he has defamed her for cheating him. Kajal said: “I have achieved the hard work that I am today. I have no problem working with Khesari Lal Yadav or any other artist. But Khesari Lal Yadav everywhere You are defaming me that I have cheated them. Whereas, there is nothing like that. I am being misrepresented. I am a Gujarati, perhaps that is why I am being targeted.” Also Read - ‘Mera Sab Kuch’: Amrapali Dubey Wishes Rumored Boyfriend Nirahua Aka Dinesh Lal Yadav

Kajal clearly stated that Pawan Singh's contribution is not more than Khesari Lal Yadav in his stardom. "There is no contribution of Khesari Lal Yadav in my stardom. Pawan Singh's contribution in my career is very high. Mere and Pawan in the song 'Chalkat Hamro Jawaniya' Singh's romance was well-liked by the public. Even today, this song is the most heard song in Bhojpuri. It is not that I am cheating on anyone between Khesari and Pawan Singh. But this is the truth", Kajal further said.

Kajal revealed that she is receiving hatred on social media because of Khesari Lal Yadav. "I have never spoken wrong about anyone in my career. I did not make any allegations against Khesari Lal and did not say that he cheated me. Still Khesari Lal is talking a lot about me, which is wrong. I am not used to crying live. Sanskar and work are the most important for me. I am settled and I am also intelligent. We have to work and think to take Bhojpuri film industry forward."

However, it has been reported that Khesari Lal Yadav has refused the reports against him.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s film ‘Litti Chokha’ will be the last project of them together.