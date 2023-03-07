Home

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Attacked in UP Function After he Refused to Sing Particular Song

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone after he refused to sing a song at an event in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh: Popular Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia. The attack happened on March 6, Monday night. The uproar took place over the demand for a song on a particular caste. Pawan refused to sing that song and after this someone threw a stone at him. The police resorted to the lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was turning violent. People pelted stones at the stage. Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function, permission for which had been taken.

A huge crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi and an adequate police force had been deployed to maintain law and order at the venue.

Sonu Nigam was also attacked by the audience last month

This is the second incident happened in a month. Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was attacked by Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena MLA’s son who wanted to click a selfie. Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other charges in connection to a scuffle incident reported during singer Sonu Nigam’s live concert in Chembur area.

Sonu Nigam told TOI, “I am okay, but my brother (friend Rabbani Khan) is hurt. And my bodyguard is hurt.” Rabbani is the son of the late guru of Indian classical music Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan whose students include the who’s who of playback singing from Lata Mangeshkar to A Hariharan and Nigam himself.

Sonu Nigam’s team did not recognise Swapnil and this led to a scuffle as Swapnil and his supporters manhandled Nigam and his team while the singer was leaving the stage.

