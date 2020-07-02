Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, who was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has alleged that a man named Dhananjay Singh has been harassing her for the last few years on social media and it has created a lot of disturbance in her life. Rani made a long note on Instagram and mentioned that she has made a complaint to the cyber cell but the officials denied taking the complaint citing that Dhananjay’s posts on Facebook don’t include her name. The actor said that the man body-shames her on social media, calls her an old woman, and abuses her publically. Also Read - Kamya Panjabi on Her Breakup With Karan Patel: I Was Into Depression, Was Undergoing Counselling

Rani said that her friends and colleagues have been asking her to ignore but she can no longer live while keep ignoring these social media posts being made against her. The actor said that she is on the verge of dying by suicide and one shall hold Dhananjay responsible for the same. Rani requested Mumbai Police for help and said that the posts don’t mention her name but she knows everything is written to target her. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Speaks on Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Again, Says Even His Son Adhyayan Had Suicidal Thoughts Due to Depression

“I request Mumbai Police to consider Dhananjay responsible for my death if I decide to die by suicide. I don’t have any strength left now. The only option I am left with is to die after suffering from depression for so many years because of all this. I can’t bear this anymore,” read a part of Rani’s post on Instagram.

The actor also went on to share a few pictures of the man on social media. In her previous posts, Rani talked about the negative side of being on social media and how online presence does more harm than good.