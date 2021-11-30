Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Bhabhi Maa, has been updating her Instagram regularly with her hot and sexy pictures. This time, the diva shared her secret workout video that gave her transformation. In the video, Rani Chatterjee is sweating it out in the gym and is seen wearing a proper workout outfit. Sharing the video, the actor wrote that it was important to do exercise. She has also used some hashtags like strong women, startup, workouts, fitness, workout motivation. Fans in no time, are commenting on this video and are praising her a lot. She used a heavy dumbbell for this vigorous workout.Also Read - Bhojpuri Actor Rani Chatterjee Wants to Commit Suicide Due to Man Named Dhananjay, Writes to Mumbai Police

Rani Chatterjee is famous for her blockbuster hits, sultry dance numbers and sensuous photos. She is recently seen flaunting her gym shoes. The hot sensation has won hearts with her sizzling dance numbers and item songs because of which the diva holds a fan following of more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Also Read - Bhojpuri Queens Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa Pose With Don Ravi Kishan in Throwback Photo

Watch Rani Chatterjee’s gym video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial)

On the work front, Rani has several films lined up. As per reports, she is busy with Bhojpuri films and web series. She was last seen in the web series Mastram.