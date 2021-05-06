Mumbai: Veteran Bhojpuri and Bollywood actor Sriprada breathed her last on Wednesday due to COVID-19. She was 54. The news of her demise was shared by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on its official Twitter handle. “She died due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday,” CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl told PTI.

Sripada started her career in 1978 with Purana Purush and was known for appearing in popular films such as Dharam Sankat, Sholay Aur Toofan, Intaqam Ke Sholay, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Aakhir Kaun Thi Woh?, Lootere Pyar Ke and Hum To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar. She has worked with stars like Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna. Sriprada is also known for her roles in Bhojpuri films.

On the small screen, she featured in television shows such as The Zee Horror Show and Aparjita.

Actor-dancer Sudhaa Chandran shared a condolence message on Instagram that read, “Very sad news this morning …..actress Sreepada is no more….a great human, a v noble soul, caring Nd loving and a gud actress….. worked with her in several projects…..Om shanti my dear….u will be truly missed.”

May her soul rest in peace!