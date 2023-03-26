Home

Entertainment

Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Found Hanging in Varanasi Hotel Room

Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Found Hanging in Varanasi Hotel Room

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in a hotel room at Sarnath, Varanasi on Sunday. The official police statement is awaited

Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Found Hanging in Varanasi Hotel Room

Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Dies: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in a hotel room at Varanasi on Sunday in Sarnath area. She was in the city for shooting of a film. The police have informed her family about the incident. Akanksha, born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh was fond of dancing and acting from a young age. She began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting reels. Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram handle. The actress was a resident of Parsipur which comes under the Chauri police station area of Bhadohi district, as reported by ETimes. Akanksha allegedly hanged herself in one of the rooms of Sarnath’s hotel.

AKANKSHA DUBEY WAS SHOOTING FOR NAYAK IN VARANASI

The actress took to social media, a month ago confirming her relationship with co-star Samar Singh on Valentine’s Day. She captioned her Instagram post as ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’ A person close to Akanksha, in an interaction with ETimes said “It was her first day on the sets of the new film Nayak. The makers were shooting in Varanasi. Today around 9 am when her makeup boy went to call her at her hotel, she was found dead in the room. She was shooting alongside Aklesh Verma.”

You may like to read

Akanksha recently wrapped up the shooting of Mitti with Bhojpuri singer-actor Yash Kumar. The movie also stars Raksha Gupta in a stellar role and is directed by Chandan Upadhyay. Arvind Prasad and Prem Shanker have produced the film.

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

For more updates on Akaknsha Dubey death, check out this space at India.com. With inputs from IANS.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.