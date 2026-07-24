Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh accuses Khesari Lal Yadav’s team of circulating AI-generated obscene photos, files FIR: ‘My 11-year-old daughter…’

Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh also claimed that Akhilesh Kashyap, whom she identified as Khesari Lal Yadav's manager, was involved in creating and promoting defamatory content targeting her.

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Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh (PC-Instagram)

Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh has filed an FIR alleging that objectionable AI-generated photos and videos featuring her and her 11-year-old daughter are being circulated online. Speaking to ANI, the actress accused individuals allegedly associated with Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav‘s team of orchestrating the campaign. “Over the last few days, objectionable AI-generated pictures and videos of my 11-year-old daughter and me have been circulating. Obscene language is being used, and threats are being made,” Anjana said.

She further alleged that she had received threats, including warnings not to visit Lucknow. Anjana also claimed that Akhilesh Kashyap, whom she identified as Khesari Lal Yadav’s manager, was involved in creating and promoting defamatory content targeting her. “Threatening language has been used by Akhilesh Kashyap, the manager of Khesari Lal Yadav. Members of his team even made songs about me and my daughter, as mentioned in the FIR,” she alleged.

Seeking strict action against those responsible, Anjana urged authorities to investigate the matter. “I am a daughter of Uttar Pradesh, and I have complete faith in the UP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that I will get justice. Such people will be caught immediately, and strict action will be taken,” she said.

According to the FIR, the actress alleged the “continuous dissemination of obscene, vulgar and offensive material, publication of morphed obscene images, and criminal threats on social media platforms as part of a planned conspiracy by certain individuals.”

The complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime Wing in Hazratganj, Lucknow. Khesari Lal Yadav and his team have not yet responded to the allegations.