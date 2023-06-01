Home

Entertainment

Bhojpuri Folk Singer Nisha Upadhyay Shot During Live Concert in Bihar

Bhojpuri Folk Singer Nisha Upadhyay Shot During Live Concert in Bihar

Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay was shot during live concert in Bihar due to celebratory firing.

Bhojpuri Folk Singer Nisha Upadhyay Shot During Live Concert in Bihar

Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay Shot During Live Concert: Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay was shot during a live concert in Bihar. The actress has been admitted to Max Hospital in Patna as she suffered a bullet injury due to accidental celebratory firing while performing on stage. The folk singer’s lift thigh has been injured by the bullet while she was singing live at a cultural programme, as reported by Hindustan Times. Nisha lives in Patna and often performs for the live audiences. The police investigating about the incident is underway and more details are awaited. However, Nisha’s condition is not critical while she is being treated.

NISHA UPADHAY’S FIRING INCIDENT CURRENTLY UNDER PROBE

A police officer probing the case said that “We received information about the incident, but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were all involved in the firing,” as reported by India Today. Nisha hails from Bihar’s Gaur Basant village in Saran district. The folk singer’s popular songs include Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela. She often performs live at cultural events.

You may like to read

In 2019, the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill ensures that those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner, including celebratory gunfire, will be punished with imprisonment of up to two years or with a fine up to Rs 1 Lakh or both.

This is a developing story.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES