Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is spending her most of the time at home amid coronavirus quarantine but that does not stop her from treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures. Taking to Instagram, she urged her fans to be positive in the deadly situation and says that 'we will overcome'.

She uploaded her pictures in an olive green round neck t-shirt teamed up with blue jeggings. She completed her look with a pair of red shoes, subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dap of lipstick. Leaving her hair natural and loose, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Train Your Mind To See The Good In Every Situation 🙏… #thinkpositive #bepositive Its A Phase … And It Will Go… We Will Overcome… Keep Smiling #bestrong." (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she uploaded her video flaunting her dance moves on a Bollywood track. In the video, she was seen grooving to Deepika Padukone’s popular track ‘Dhol Baje’ along with the lead actor of the show Shruti Sharma. While Monalisa looked gorgeous in pastel pink salwar suit, Shruti looked stunning in floral pink and cream lehenga. Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “DHOL BAJE Can’t Wait For Tonight’s Episode… Its Super Exciting with Lot More Twists n Turns…. “DAYAN VS DAIVIK” @shrutiisharmaa Holi Song … #lovelysong #choreography #loved #performing #rehearsal #video #holisong @himanshugadani thank u master ji.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently seen in Gul Khan’s show Nazar 2 where she is playing the role of an antagonist named Madhulika. Her show Nazar has come to an end and the makers have rolled out the second season of the show where the daayan Madhulika is even more powerful than Mohana and has the motive to kill her brother before he marries the devik.