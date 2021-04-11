Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. Informing the same, she took to Instagram and shared, “Hello everyone. I am here to inform you’ll that I have been tested COVID + earlier this morning. I and my family have taken all the precautionary measures and medical care. Please don’t worry we are completely fine. Just keep me and my family in your prayers.” Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi Only If Health System Collapses, Says CM Kejriwal; Terms 4th COVID Wave 'Extremely Dangerous' | Key Points

She further captioned the post, “please keep me and family in your prayers. #covid+.” Also Read - These States May go Under Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Spike | Full List

Check Out The Post Here:



Many Bhojpuri stars wished her and her family a speedy recovery. Dinesh Lal Yadav wrote, “hagwaan aap ko aur aap ke pariwar ko jaldi swasth karein.”

Rani Chatterjee dropped a comment, “Jaldi thik ho jaogi.”

Monalisa, who also recovered from coronavirus, commented, “Please take care… 🙏🙏… get well soon.”

Check Reactions Here:

Amrapali Dubey, who is best known for her work in Bhojpuri movies such as Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya , Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal London, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among several others, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Before making her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Amrapali Dubey has also worked in Hindi television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Saat Phere, and Maayka.