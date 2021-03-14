Bhojpuri Queen Amrapali Dubey is an avid social media user and often treats fans with her drool-worthy pictures and videos. Her video is now going viral on Instagram where she can be seen giving captivating expressions on the song ‘Aapki Pyaar Mein Hum’. In the video, she can be seen clad in a black traditional outfit teamed up with a pair of silver earrings. Well, the video will definitely make your Sunday bright and happening. Also Read - Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Expecting Second Baby, Couple Makes Big Announcement With Adorable Pregnancy Post

Watch the video here:



Amrapali Dubey, who is best known for her work in Bhojpuri movies such as Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya , Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal London, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among several others, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Before making her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Amrapali Dubey has also worked in Hindi television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Saat Phere, and Maayka.

Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.

