Bhojpuri cinema superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has recently announced a film on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film will be produced by none other than Bhojpuri's sensational queen Amrapali Dubey. The news came in light when Amrapali was live on Navbharat Times' Facebook page on Saturday.

During the live session, Amrapali was engaged with her fans in giving one on one answers for the questions asked. One of her fans asked about the upcoming project of Dinesh Lal Yadav where the film will be based on Yogi Adityanath. On this, Bhojpuri actor told that this is a big opportunity and I would like to produce the film.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was also present during the chat and therefore, Amrapali requested him to give her a chance to produce a film on a great personality.

In one of his earlier interviews, Dinesh had announced that he will make a big-budget film on CM Yogi Adityanath where he will play the role of CM. It has now decided that Amrapali will soon produce the film.

Also, coming to Amrapali Dubey’s earlier life, she is from Gorakhpur so therefore she has a soft corner for Yogi ji.

Yogi Adityanath was appointed as the Chief Minister on 26 March 2017 after BJP won the 2017 State Assembly elections, in which he was a prominent campaigner. He has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh, for five consecutive terms since 1998.

Amrapali and Nirahua are one of the most-talked couples in the industry. They have never talked about their relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.