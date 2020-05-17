Bhojpuri actor Monalisa who has also become a popular face on the small screen says she is not ready for scenes that require nudity. The actor appeared in Star Plus’ supernatural show Nazar recently and impressed the audience with her performance in the role of a witch. Now that the show has gone off-air considering the growing spread of COVID-19, the actor says she’s looking forward to getting an offer of working in a web-series. However, Monalisa has her own rules for doing shows. In her latest interview with Spotboye, she made it clear that she won’t perform scenes that are overly sexual. Also Read - Monalisa Starrer Nazar 2 to go Off Air, Actor Sheezan Mohd Says 'It Was Kind of Expected'

She said she knows that the web-space especially caters to the young audience and ‘such scenes are in demand’ but she will rather work on finding a way out instead of giving in to the demands. Monalisa added that she is aware of the filmmakers who try to shoot these scenes aesthetically but she still has her own reservations. She was quoted saying, “I am not open to nudity, frankly. I know there are many actresses who have attempted such scenes and I also agree that if such scenes are shot aesthetically, it doesn’t look vulgar on screen but I have my inhibitions. When something of this sort will get offered to me, I will discuss it with the makers and try to find a way out. I know the medium mostly caters to youth and hence such scenes often become the demand of the script.” Also Read - Exclusive: Listen in to Monalisa as She Shares Her Beauty Tips

Monalisa is currently living under quarantine with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Apart from being a famous face in the Bhojpuri film industry, the actor is also popular for her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss where she participated with Vikrant and the two got married inside the house. Are you excited to see Monalisa on-screen again? Also Read - Monalisa Lights Diya With Hubby Vikrant, Shares Stunning Photo