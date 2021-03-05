The festival of colours – Holi is all to take place this month, March 28, 2021, and the Bhojpuri industry has already started releasing this year’s Holi song. Bhojpuri stars Anjana Singh and Pawan Singh’s much-awaited Holi song titled ‘Ghasai Rang Sagari’ has finally released and is receiving a great response. Within 24 hours, the song crossed four million views and it is still trending. The actors are receiving positive responses for their chemistry in the Holi track. Their killer dance moves are also being applauded. Also Read - Pawan Singh's Holi Number 'Lahangwa Las Las Karta' Goes Viral Ahead of Festive Season

The peppy track is crooned by Pawan while the music is composed by Chhotu Ravat and the lyrics are penned down by Arjun Akela.

Watch The Song Here:



Anjana also took to Instagram to share the love given by their fans on the songs. She wrote, “Thank you so much everyone.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan was last seen in ‘Ghatak’ alongside debutant actor Sahar Afsha. The film also features Tinu Verna, who also directed the film. Anjana, on the other hand, wrapped up the shoot of an untitled Bhojpuri film. She will be next seen in the sequel of ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2’alongside Yash Kumar and Nidhi Jha. Helmed by Sanjay Shrivastav, the film also features Dev Singh and Sanjay in important roles. Apart from this, she will also share the screen space with Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the political drama Nirahua The Leader.