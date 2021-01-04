Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has released another hit song titled ‘Vaccine Naya Saal Ke’ that is inspired by the ongoing health crisis in the world, COVID-19. The song is the derivative of the claims being made by health organizations that the year 2021 is the year of the coronavirus vaccine. Khesari along with Antra Singh can be seen wandering and musing over the much-talked-about vaccine becoming available to them. The song also features a group that starts chanting ‘Hare Krishna’. Also Read - Now, Bhojpuri Singer Khesari Lal Yadav Takes On Kangana, Voices Support to Farmers Protest. Thik Hai!

The music video has an array of different colours and is exemplified with various sorts of outfits. While Khesari can be seen clad in a white shirt and denim, Antra can be seen dressed in a pink tracksuit.

Watch the music video here:

Happy Birthday Khesari Lal Yadav: Kajal Raghwani Shares Photo, Pens Adorable Note For Birthday Boy

Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular actor and singer of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. He began his career in the year 2012 and gained stardom with his breakthrough role in 2012’s Saajan Chale Sasural. In the span of nine years, he has worked in 40 films and several music videos. His some of the popular songs are Haali Se Laali Dikhai, Red Lipstick, Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi, Lover Se Shadi, Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Chhapra Express, Khoon Bhari Maang, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Hero No.1, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Dabang Aashiq, Khiladi, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Damru, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar, among others.

