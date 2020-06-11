Bhojpuri star turned TV actor Monalisa is upset with the reports that allege that she was in a live-in relationship with an old man for six years before marrying Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actor now spoke to ETTimes TV and clarified that all such reports are false. The actor said she got to know about these reports from her husband and they both laughed over it. However, Monalisa said she kept thinking about the news and decided to speak about it thinking how no one contacted her before writing about such a personal detail of her life. Also Read - Bhojpuri Actor Monalisa Not Open to Nudity in Films And Web-Shows, Says 'I Have my Inhibitions'

Monalisa said it was a bit shocking to her to realise that her fans were also believing the fake news of her relationship. The actor said she never knew any man named Madan and she had been dating Vikrant since 2008 before marrying her in the year 2017. The actor was quoted saying, “Everyone knows, including my parents, that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and since then we started dating each other. Touchwood We have been together since then and our relationship has lasted for so long. I really want to meet this person Madan, I challenge the publication to bring this person in front of me.” Also Read - Monalisa Starrer Nazar 2 to go Off Air, Actor Sheezan Mohd Says 'It Was Kind of Expected'

The Nazar actor added that she’s lucky to have a partner like Vikrant who always knows the truth and they share a mutual understanding and trust. The actor said she fears for those who might not be sharing the same kind of bond and such news pieces would affect their relationship. Monalisa went on to say that the reports claimed her pictures with Madan were circulated online during her stay in the Bigg Boss house but she never saw any of them because she was inside the house and also got married to Vikrant before coming out. Also Read - Exclusive: Listen in to Monalisa as She Shares Her Beauty Tips

The actor said she has always spoken about her personal life in the media and has never tried to hide anything from the fans. “If I was really in six years live-in relationship with this person, why did the Bigg Boss people call Vikrant? to marry me and not this Madan. I have always been very transparent about my life, about the work I have done in the industry. I have never tried to hide anything then why will I do it with my personal life,” she said.

