Mumbai: We are hardly ten days away from Holi and India is already in colourful mood. While colours and sweets are mandatory, how can one forget about music while talking about the cheerful festival! And seems like India already has a favourite song for Holi this year – Babuni Tere Rang Mein.

Within just 24 hours of its release, the much-awaited Holi song Babuni Tere Rang Mein has crossed the three million marks. Starring Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh, the Holi song is receiving a great response from the audience. At least that's what its YouTube views suggest.

The song that was released on Monday is sung by actor Pawan and Sharvi Yadav. It is written by Dr Sagar while music composed by Bollywood music director Salim – Sulaiman. Along with Pawan Singh, who is best known for Lollypop Lagelu, the song also features actor Tridha Choudhury who predominantly appears in Bengali and Telugu films. However, Tridha has done several Hindi television shows too, and her performance in MX Player's Aashram got her newfound popularity.

Pawan took to his Instagram to announce and share a glimpse of the song. Even Salim Merchant took to social media sharing a clip of the song. He captioned it: ‘Babuni Tere Rang Mein’ is a million-plus views and is trending!’

The mood is set for Holi and if you are bored of all the ’90s Holi songs, here’s another option for you! Did you watch the song yet?