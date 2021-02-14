Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has released a new song that has already gone viral on the internet. The Bhojpuri power star is known for his entertaining skills and with his latest song, he has given a striking festive number for the next month. Title Lahangwa Las Ls Karta, the song is a perfect Holi number. Along with Singh, it also features Neelam Giri in the lead. Also Read - Bhojpuri Goes International: American Dad Grooves to 'Lollypop Lagelu' & Wins Desi Hearts | Watch

Written by Arun Bihari, Pawan Singh’s new Holi song is directed by Ravi Pandit. The video shows both Singh and Giri dancing to the beats of the energetic number with colours on their faces and a water-gun in hand. The music of Lahangwa Las Las Karta is composed by Chhote Baba (Basahi) while the choreography is done by Rahu and Ritik. Also Read - Sooryavanshi to Release on Holi 2021 in Theatres? Makers Hint at Bringing Akshay Kumar's Film Before Ranveer Singh's '83

Also Read - Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav's New Song 'Vaccine Naya Saal Ke' is a Hit, Grabs 5 Million Views

Last year, Singh collaborated with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame dancer Lauren Gottlieb on a Hindi number titled Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai. While he’s known as a leading superstar in the Bhojpuri film industry, this was the first time he forayed into the Hindi entertainment industry and impressed the audience. The song was sung by Pawan Singh himself while Payal Dev joined the vocals for the female lead.

Your thoughts on the new Holi number by Pawan Singh?