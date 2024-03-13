Home

Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh to Contest Lok Sabha Polls, Confirms After One Week of Withdrawing From Elections

Popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced that he will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections. Scroll down to read more.

Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Contests Lok Sabha Polls, Confirms 'Promise Made To People...'

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced that he will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections. The news comes a week after when the singer had withdrawn his Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidature from Asansol in West Bengal. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh announced that he will be contesting for the Lok Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, the singer took a U-turn and tweeted, “I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to the people and my mother. I seek your blessings and cooperation. Jai Mata Di.” For the unversed, Singh decided to opt-out from the Lok Sabha Polls, Trinamool Congress targeted the BJP and alleged that various songs which were sung by Pawan Singh made ‘lewd and uncivilised’ remarks about Bengali women.

Back on March 03, 2024, the Bhojpuri actor, who featured in the first list of 195 candidates announced by the Bhartiya Janata Party took to X and wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me the candidate from Asansol but due to some personal reason, I will not be able to contest the election from Asansol.”

Currently, the Lok Sabha constituency is represented by veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamool Congress. The Naseeb actor will be contesting from the same seat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Meanwhile, when Shatrughan was asked about Pawan Singh’s earlier decision to step out from the Lok Sabha polls, the veteran actor said, “I don’t know him personally but have heard that he is a great artist and singer. Some of our people know him very well. It’s their (BJP’s) internal affair.”

