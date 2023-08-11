Home

Bhola Shankar HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Bhola Shankar Leaked Online For Free Download: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh's most-awaited family drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Bhola Shankar Leaked Online For Free Download: Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia’s family drama Bhola Shankar has been released on August 11, Friday. It’s the big day for cinemagoers as Chiranjeevi is a celebrated star among the Telugu audience and the film comes right ahead of Independence Day. Bhola Shankar also features national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma among others.

The film has received mixed reviews but when has that stopped any Chiranjeevi starrer from entertaining and performing at the Box Office? However, there is bad news for the makers as Bhola Shankar has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business.

Bhola Shankar is the story of a man who shifts to Kolkata after his sister takes admitted to a college in the city. How he stands for righteousness and ends up resorting to violence to safeguard his family is what constitutes this mass entertainer.

Bhola Shankar has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

