Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Mass Actioner Drops on Friday But Major Growth Ahead – Check Detailed Report

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Mass Actioner Drops on Friday But Major Growth Ahead – Check Detailed Report

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2 Detailed Report: Ajay Devgn's action film drops at the ticket window on Friday but the collections are expected to rise from Saturday. Check the detailed report here.

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2 Ajay Devgn's Mass Actioner Drops on Friday But Major Growth Ahead - Check Detailed Report

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s mass actioner, Bholaa is doing decent business at the Box Office. After getting a double-digit opening, the film dropped on Friday which was a working day and the drop was expected. Bholaa collected around Rs 7 crore (early estimate) on Friday as reported by the trade website sacnilk. The collections are now expected to rise from Saturday, especially in the multiplexes where the film is running in 3D.

The two-day total of Bholaa stands at around Rs 18.20 crore nett. This is an acceptable number but the overall first-weekend total which speaks a lot about its real traction among the audience. The Ajay Devgn directorial has received good reviews from both the critics and the audience alike, and therefore there are chances of it covering the Friday drop in the collections on Saturday and Sunday.

CHECK THE TWO-DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF BHOLAA:

Friday: Rs 11.20 crore Saturday: Rs 7 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 18.20 crore

Meanwhile, Dasara, the Kannada pan-India film is doing fabulous business at the Box Office. The Nani starrer has emerged as his career’s best opener and is attracting an audience in all languages. Dasara opened on Thursday, the partial Ram Navami holiday at Rs 23.2 crore nett and the Friday collections also remained in double-digits. The film earned around Rs 12 crore nett (early estimate) on its second day, bringing the total to Rs 35.20 crore. The first-weekend total of the film is going to be around Rs 60 crore nett which is fantastic. In fact, with this pace, Dasara could also become the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career, surpassing Middle Class Abbayi which collected a worldwide gross of Rs 70 crore in its lifetime run.

Both Bholaa and Dasara are mass entertainers and will attract a good chunk of the audience to theatres this weekend. It is still interesting to see what kind of jump these films ensure at the Box Office on Saturday and Sunday. What are your expectations about Bholaa’s Box Office this weekend? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the movie’s collection!

