Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s Actioner Earns Rs 50 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's dark actioner has crossed Rs 50 crore mark before its first week.

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s intense action film Bholaa, hit the screens on March 30, 2023. Bholaa has been winning the hearts of the audience with its action sequences, VFXs and dialogues. The film also marks Ajay’s fourth directorial. Bholaa has collected approx. Rs 5 crore on its first Monday after a double-digit Sunday which is a fantastic trend and can lead the film to reach Rs 50 crore before the first week. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer has collected in the range of Rs 5 crore on Monday, which has taken the total five-day figures to cross Rs 49.28 crore at the Box Office. As per the early estimates of day 6, the film has crossed Rs 50 crore.

CHECK FIVE-DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF BHOLAA:

Thursday: Rs 11.2 crore Friday: Rs 7.4 crore Saturday: Rs 12.10 crore Sunday: Rs 14 crore Monday: Rs 5 crore Tuesday early shows: Rs 1.5 crore (early estimate) (Crosses Rs 50 crore)

While including the worldwide collection, the total box office collection of day 5 comes up to Rs 67 crore.

Bholaa has benefitted from both the positive reviews and Ajay’s star appeal. The film has some solid action sequences which Ajay has mastered for the audience considering he has also helmed the film this time. The collections of the film may have dropped on Monday but it can show some improvement today, Tuesday which is a partial holiday for many – Mahavir Jayanti. It will be interesting to see how the festival helps Bholaa and if the film can be near Rs 100 crore by the end of its first week or not.

In Bholaa, Ajay Devgn does death-defying action scenes in a mass entertainer. He also combined his love for Lord Shiva with action in this one. Directed and produced by the actor himself, Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi but the team here makes a few changes. Bholaa also has Tabu as a fierce cop who got shot in the belly and lost her unborn child while fighting the goons. Watch the full review on Bholaa here.

