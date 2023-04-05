Home

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s Dark Actioner to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Bholaa has been winning the hearts of the audience with its VFXs and Ajay Devgn's dialogues. Check the detailed report here.

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s film Bholaa, which was released on March 30, 2023, has intense action scenes that have gone viral all over the internet. Bholaa has been winning the hearts of the audience with its VFXs and Ajay Devgn’s dialogues. Also starring Tabu, the film also marks Ajay’s fourth directorial. Talking about the box office collections, we can say Bholaa is performing average as it has crossed Rs 50 crore within a week of its release. The film has collected approx. Rs 4.50 crore on its first Tuesday after the same number of earnings on Monday. As per the early estimates of day 6, the film has crossed Rs 53.38 crore.

While including the worldwide collection, the total box office collection of day 6 comes up to Rs 72.30 crore. It will be interesting to see how quickly Bholaa can near Rs 100 crore.

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day-Wise Breakup:

Day 1, Thursday: 11.20 crore

Day 2, Friday: 7.40 crore

Day 3, Saturday: 12.20 crore

Day 4, Sunday: 13.48 crore

Day 5, Monday: 4.50 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: 4.80 crore (Total: Rs 53.58 approx.)

Bholaa Box Office Collection Worldwide on Day 6

India Net- Rs 53.58 crore

India Gross- Rs 64.30 crore

Overseas- Rs 8 crore

Worldwide– Rs 72.30 crore

Bholaa is unstoppable! The film enjoyed a partial holiday on Tuesday and garnered increased footfalls in theatres. It collected Rs 4.80 crore on Tuesday with a grand total of Rs 53.58 crore till now. Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial is steady at the box office and growing each day.

In Bholaa, Ajay Devgn does death-defying action scenes in a mass entertainer. He also combined his love for Lord Shiva with action in this one. Directed and produced by the actor himself, Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi but the team here makes a few changes. Bholaa also has Tabu as a fierce cop who got shot in the belly and lost her unborn child while fighting the goons. Watch the full review on Bholaa here.

