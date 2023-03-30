Bholaa Movie Review: It’s Ajay Devgn’s World of Action And You Are Just Living in it!

Home

Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn does death-defying action scenes in a mass entertainer. He also combines his love for Lord Shiva with action in this one. Read on.

“There is only one thing we say to Death: Not Today”! Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa makes you ardently believe in the power of Hindi cinema’s hero, the one who never gets defeated and possesses God-like strength. But, since it’s a Devgn film, the action will be backed by emotions. Directed and produced by the actor himself, Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi but the team here makes a few changes, the biggest one being replacing the male cop with Tabu’s Diana, a fierce woman who got shot in the belly and lost her unborn child while fighting the goons. In the current times, she is aided by Bholaa in his mission, an ex-convict who is on his way to meeting his 10-year-old daughter for the first time.

At first, Bholaa looks like an out-and-out action entertainer but as the story progresses, you see style, humour, romance, and an unexplained father-daughter bond, staple to Devgn’s films in recent times (Shivaay, Drishyam). The film begins as Diana seizes drugs worth Rs 1000 crore and hides them safely in the basement of an old British jail, under the protection of a newly-appointed constable, played fantastically by Sanjay Mishra. What she doesn’t realise though is it’s just not the regular goons and the drugs that she has seized – a moment that instantly uplifts the plot and adds to her challenges. As Diana sets on a journey to rescue her fellow policemen, she requests a reluctant Bholaa to drive the truck for her and that’s where begins the wholesome action.

Bholaa completes the three-hour-long journey to take the intoxicated policemen to the hospital and fights the gangsters on his way. All the while, hoping to meet his daughter safely the next morning and help Diana reach the jail on time, at least before Deepak Dobriyal’s Ashwatthama breaks in and finds the drugs.

Bholaa is not your regular action film. There are no cars crashing, swanky locations, aerial action, or a game plan being set at a confidential building in a metropolitan city. Most of the action happens on the road, in the middle of a forest, around an old jail and a temple. And then somehow, Devgn manages to make it look like one of the most visually stunning desi action films of our times. Right before there’s an action sequence, Devgn turns into this epic unbeatable giant, with a Vibhooti on his forehead – as Makrand Deshpande calls him – ‘sanghar ka saudagar‘ (the one who trades in death). What follows is bones cracking-head-twisting-jaw-breaking action. In Bholaa, Devgn is fighting everywhere, on the truck, in the truck, while riding a bike, inside a jail, in a city, on a river bank, and inside a temple.

In a beautifully executed temple scene, he rises like a phoenix from the ashes to beat the goons and uses a Treeshul (trident) while thrashing and killing many together. His dialogues: “Aaj nahi, aaj maut mahakaal ko chadha kar aya hun (Not today, I presented the death to Mahakaal today)” or “Ache log dharm ki tarak hote hain, ek ko bacha liya toh sabko bacha liya” – make you sit up, clap and blow whistles. And that’s the biggest win for Bholaa, and also finally, for Devgn as the director.

The director Ajay Devgn shines for the first time like never before in the film. It seems as though the actor spreads his arms, collects all his love for Lord Shiva, puts it all together, and pours it into the film, praying and wishing for this one to give him that legit directorial win. And, it does. His carefully curated action sequences make sure there’s novelty everytime he gets out of that truck – fighting a different set of villains – from the Kaccha gang to the Neta gang. This is the hero that you have loved through centuries and the one that the likes of Amitabh Bachchan have glorified and meated for years.

The hero in Bholaa gets an equally impressive villain – Deepak Dobriyal looks unrecognisably menacing and scares you in parts. His kohl-ridden eyes and mad-hatter energy gives him probably the best role of his lifetime. Deepak performs it with his usual finesse and gets you hooked on the story. Assisting him with an even more towering presence is Sanjay Mishra. For that rare time, he is not used as a side comic relief. His character graph in the story goes higher with each scene and Devgn’s trust in him as an actor brings more claps to his film.

At best, Bholaa appears like Devgn’s tribute to his love for action and Lord Shiva, and he combines them beautifully. He takes you to the ghats of Banaras and then brings you back to him holding a machine gun from the British era, and you believe in his heroism. His action this time is not for the faint-hearted. But, he sways and perhaps you needed him to reinstate your belief in the fading Hindi picture hero, who never gets defeated and possesses a God-like strength!

Stars: 3

