Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Roars at Box Office: The box office fate of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has been decided by the audiences. The action-thriller that clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is struggling to find enough takers. According to an ETimes report, a lot of pan India theatres have removed the spy actioner as footfalls are very low.

Dhaakad Has a Dry Run at Box Office!

According to Manoj Desai, executive director, G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, "A lot of theatres have reduced the shows but I have not done that. I have changed the theatre for Dhaakad. Because shows were getting cancelled, I shifted the movie from the 900-seater theatre to Gemini, which has 300 seats. I had to pull back KGF 2 in Galaxy. There are fewer audiences and since shows were getting cancelled in Galaxy, I was forced to take this move"

Kartik-Kiara Starrer Gets Exceptional Success!

The Aneez Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the other hand, has garnered exceptional profits. The horror comedy had a decent run at the theatres as per the Monday collections. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned Rs 65 crore in four days, while Dhaakad is struggling to reach even Rs 2 crore and has only made Rs 1.85 crore in the same period," a Box Office India report says.

