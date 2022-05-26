Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mania has erupted like a volcano at the box office, ending the dry run for Bollywood films. The Anees Bazmee directorial horror-comedy has surpassed the gigantic Rs 100 Crore milestone worldwide. Kartik’s latest horror comedy flick is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhuliyaa co-starring Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Ameesha Patel in prominent roles. Kartik had a huge responsibility as he had to fill in the shoes of none other than Akshay Kumar. Kartik, however, impressed both fans and critics as the film garnered accolades and became one of the biggest hits of the actor’s career.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Shares Video of Ugandan Kids Dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song, Farah Khan Says 'Inko Bula Lo Yahaan'

Check out the Instagram story shared by Kartik: Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Roars at Box Office as Dhaakad Shows Get Cancelled - Sad News For Kangana Ranaut!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequel is Good News For Bollywood!

According to a Koimoi report, apart from the humungous domestic business, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has impressed the Indian diaspora at the overseas as well. BB2 has garnered Rs 90.7 crores gross in Indian box office( Rs 76.87 crores nett collections till day 5). Kartik Aaryan’s latest entertainer made a whopping Rs 17.83 crores gross in international markets, adding to the grand total of Rs 108.53 crores at the global box office. BB2 has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just five days, a rare for a mid-budget film. Kartik-Kiara’s box office magic has definitely brought some good news for Bollywood. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 4 Collection: Kartik - Kiara’s Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours - See Detailed Report

Kartik Aaryan Starrer to Compete With Prithviraj

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to surpass Rs 100 crore (nett) in Indian box office during the second weekend. According to the Koimoi report this week’s releases Anek and Top Gun: Maverick won’t affect the business of BB2 and the film might touch Rs 150 crore. However, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s period drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in titular role, AdiviSesh’s Major and Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram might give tough competition to the Kartik-Kiara horror flick, from June 3rd, 2022.

For more updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection, check out this space at India.com.