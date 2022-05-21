Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office latest update: Seems like the dullness at the Bollywood Box Office this year is finally fading away. All thanks to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The horror-comedy, or ‘horredy’ as the team calls it, has done a fabulous job on its opening day at the ticket window. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has recorded its first day in a double-digit which is both fantastic and much-needed considering no Hindi movie was even managing to do this much in its first weekend total.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Success, Congratulates Kartik And Kiara For Ending Dry Spell

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 13.74 crore (approx) at the Box Office on its first day. It has also beaten the likes of biggies including Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Ranveer Singh's 83 and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The family entertainer is expected to grow from here and wrap up its first weekend Box Office at around Rs 50 crore nett which will give a boost to its collection during the weekdays also when the real test of any movie begins.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Record: Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener so far

The film couldn't gain much in the South circuits which is usually the case with most Hindi comedy movies. Having said that, seems like this collection will rise down South, especially in the Mysore circuit that in fact, seems to be promising the biggest jump in the numbers. Considering the starry appeal of the young faces in the movie, an already established brand, and the massy promotions that the team has done across the country in the last few days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to rake in more moolah at the Box Office in the coming days. All hardwork during the promotions seems to be paying off well then!

Here’s the list of all the Hindi movies and their opening day figures where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands in the second spot (as per Box Office India).

Top 10 Hindi Box Office openers post-pandemic:

Sooryavanshi: Rs 26.11 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Rs 13.75 crore Bachchan Pandey: Rs 12.18 crore 83: Rs 11.96 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi: Rs 9.72 crore Heropanti 2: Rs 6.17 crore Antim-The Final Truth: Rs 4.78 crore Tadap: Rs 3.81 crore The Kashmir Files: Rs 3.36 crore Jersey: Rs 3.19 crore

Interestingly, most of these films that recorded a two-digit opening day figure were released during a big holiday including Diwali and Holi festivals while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has hit the screens at the most unlikely times. The film has emerged as Kartik’s biggest opening day at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!