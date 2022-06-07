Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 18: This Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is leading the box office since its release on May 20. Even in week 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has refused to slow down despite three big films Samrat Prithviraj, Major and Vikram released. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken over with an extraordinary feat as it joins Rs 200 crore club worldwide. Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Murad Khetani, and directed by Anees Bazmee, this wholesome entertainer mints Rs 2.25 CR on its third Monday, i.e. day 18.Also Read - Ankur Rathee Interview: 'My Wedding Will Have Lots of Indian Tadka, Mirchi-Mirchi'

Week Wise Box Office Collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Week 1 – Rs 92.05 Cr Also Read - Jugjugg Jeeyo: Varun-Kiara Create Fireworks With Their Smoking Hot Chemistry in Rang Saari - Watch

Week 2 – Rs 49.7 Cr Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

Day 15 – Rs 2.81 Cr

Day 16 – Rs 4.55 Cr

Day 17 – Rs 5.71 Cr

Day 18 – Rs 2.25 Cr

Total – Rs 157.07 Cr

Numbers for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earnings on a crucial Monday of week 3 show that the Kartik Aaryan starrer has managed to stay strong despite competition. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 157.07 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is in no mood to slow down… Mass circuits are driving its biz… Absence of major films [till 24 June] should help it reach ₹ 175 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 157.07 cr. #India biz.”

Check out his tweet below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.