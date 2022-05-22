Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: This year’s Bollywood box office tedium appears to be dissipating. All thanks to Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On its first day at the box office, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer did a fantastic job. The picture has gotten off to a tremendous start all over, even on a non-holiday weekend. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did extremely well on the second day with a whopping collection of Rs 18.34 crores. The film now eyes Rs 55 crore during the weekend.Also Read - Watch: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success, Akshay Kumar And More

Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s official collection on day 2:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2… Biz jumps across #India… Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets… Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ 💯 cr… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz pic.twitter.com/6zKGoGYqZ7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Beats Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh With Terrific Numbers - Check Detailed Collection Report

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala estimated all India collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for Saturday. His tweet read, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 – Early Estimates for Saturday All-India Nett is a whopping ₹ 18 Crs.."

Check early estimation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 – Early Estimates for Saturday All-India Nett is a whopping ₹ 18 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 22, 2022



According to Box Office India, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy did exceptionally well at the box office on day one, grossing roughly 13.5-14 crore net and doing quite well in cinemas across India. The growth is phenomenal in movie theaters in larger cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, while locations like Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, and other areas that were great from the start will see some development as well, but not in the metros.

Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s phenomenal development:

Present moment when Bollywood and Big stars are struggling big time to get a single digit opening, here comes @TheAaryanKartik who has single handedly fetched ₹15cr (Aprx) on Day1, promoted his film 24×7, took full responsibility and the result is Phenomenal.. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 21, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, appears to have defied the trend. The film’s excellent word-of-mouth is projected to boost its business over the weekend, bringing the total to over Rs 50 crore in its first weekend. The success has also provided the Hindi cinema industry a much-needed boost, revitalising it at the box office. So far, the film has had the best start of any Bollywood film in 2022.

Check Kartik Aaryan garners praise for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

#KartikAaryan is on a great footing, post #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… The actor has delivered a string of Hits without the backing of big production houses or top-ranking directors… It’s the moviegoers who have made him a people’s superstar and the #BO numbers endorse this fact. pic.twitter.com/XnEWyoKOgY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres on May 20, 2022. The plot follows Ruhan played by Kartik Aaryan, a fake psychic who is hired to deal with Manjulika’s return to the Thakur palace. He does, however, unwittingly exacerbate difficulties. The first section of the film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was a great success. The film is a hit, and it’s now up to the audience to decide whether this horror-comedy will become a mega hit or a blockbuster in the long run.

