Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy and has become the actor’s biggest opening weekend film as it has earned Rs 56 crore at the box-office on the day 3. The worldwide collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is more than Rs 80 crore, according to Box Office India Report. Fans and critics have loved the film and call it a ‘mass entertainer’. It is expected to rake in more moolah at the Box Office in the coming days.Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar Lands in Legal Trouble After Pakistani Singer Accuses Him of Plagiarism - Check Tweet!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 scored best in US and Canada with a solid $800k followed by Gulf which was $675k. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection: Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Emerges as a Blockbuster, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Flop | Watch Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Record on Day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener so far

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Scores In Overseas As Well – 80 Cr Plus Worldwide Weekend https://t.co/ncjunnWEa4 — Box Office India (@Box_Off_India) May 23, 2022

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Speaks on His Unbelievable Struggle And Why People Call Him 'Apne Ghar Ka Hero' | Exclusive

The collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from the main overseas markets

UK – $150,000

– $150,000 US / Canada – $800,000

– $800,000 Gulf – $675,000

– $675,000 Australia – $250,000

– $250,000 New Zealand / Fiji – $100,000

– $100,000 Singapore – $50,000

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the film marks the actor’s biggest weekend and has surpassed his films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, among others. He wrote: “KARTIK AARYAN’S BIGGEST WEEKEND… #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan… *Opening Weekend* biz… 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, 55.96 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh, 35.94 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi, 32.13 cr 2020: #LoveAajKal, 28.51 cr 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety, 26.57 cr. 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 22.75 cr 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama 3.25 cr #India biz”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, earned Rs 14.11 crore on Day 1, Rs 18.34 crore on Day 2 and on Day 3 it made Rs 23.51 crore. It again saw a huge jump on Sunday of over 28% growth as compared to Saturday. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.