Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Actor Kartik Aaryan may now enjoy all of the accolades he is garnering. His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought Bollywood back to life, and he can now beam from head to toe. At the box office, Kartik and Kiara Advani's horror-comedy battled with Kangana Ranaut's action spy thriller Dhaakad. The latter flopped at the box office, grossing less than a crore in its first weekend. With a double-digit finish on Monday, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 appears to have passed the vital box office test.

The film is expected to have grossed Rs 10.75 crore on day four, bringing its total to Rs 66.7 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The tweet read, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test… Collects in double digits – the second #Hindi film to hit double digits on Day 4 in 2022… Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz."

Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office report:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test… Collects in double digits – the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022… Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2PJ4H5ls44 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2022



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 day-wise box office collection

On Monday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a fantastic hold, earning about 11 crore net, bringing its four-day total to around 66 crore net. The decline is only 20% from Friday, and mass centres have seen a much lower drop, with many sites looking almost identical, according to the box office, India.

Day 1: Rs 14.11 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 23.51 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.75 crore

Total: Rs 66.71 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes it to the top 3!

The Anees Bazmee-directed film has already grossed 66.71 crores, which is not much below the 68.93 crores earned by the successful film Gangubai Kathiawadi in its first week. The film is currently on track to become his largest ever by the end of the second weekend, as the Rs. 100 Crore Club entry is a certain conclusion. This is a major shot of adrenaline for the film industry, but as previously stated, this does not mean we are back to business as usual in 2019, and there will still be surprises in the coming months, according to the ox office, India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands in the second spot:

The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Tabu, seems to defy expectations. The film’s positive word-of-mouth is further expected to improve its box office. The film’s popularity has given the Hindi film industry a much-needed lift, energizing the box office. The film has gotten off to the finest start of any Bollywood film in 2022 so far. The plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows Ruhan, a false psychic appointed to deal with Manjulika’s return to the Thakur palace, played by Kartik Aaryan. He does, however, unintentionally influence the process.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!