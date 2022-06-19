Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues with its roaring success on its 30th day has the film saw a growth in Friday numbers of 1.15 Crore to 2.02 Crore. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy was the first Hindi film after The Kashmir Files to end the dry run at the North Indian belt in 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 witnessed a humungous jump in collections on Saturday as the film is the first choice of audiences in the absence of any competition. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 grows again on [fifth] Sat… An open run – without noteworthy opposition – has proved advantageous… Should cross ₹ 185 on weekdays… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 179.31 cr. #India biz.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has so far maintained a good score ever since it hit the screens on May 20 and collected a whopping Rs 14.11 Crore. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Are so in Love, Can’t Stop Starring Each Other in Viral Video, Watch

Check out this tweet by Taran Adarsh:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 grows again on [fifth] Sat… An open run – without noteworthy opposition – has proved advantageous… Should cross ₹ 185 on weekdays… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 179.31 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0ugTag0y38 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Collect Rs 190 Crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has now managed to earn Rs 179.31 Crore in 30 days, which means an average of almost Rs 6 Crore per day ever since its release. The Anees Bazmee directorial that has been a consistent Bollywood blockbuster of 2022 is expected to continue to rule at the box office for an uninterrupted five days. According to a Koimoi report Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will have lifetime collections of Rs 190 Crore since Rs 185 Crore could be surpassed easily this week itself. However, in order to hit Rs 190 Crore, the film will have to withstand competition from Jugjugg Jeeyo. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could create further benchmark at ease as it needs just a few screens for a decent run at the box office.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in stellar roles.