Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues its box office magic even on its second week. The Anees Bazmee directorial is set to cross the ₹100 crore mark on its second Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures for the film on Saturday. According to Adarsh, the horror comedy collected ₹6:52 crore on its second Friday. He said that the film is expected to do better business over the weekend. Taran pointed out that the film remained unaffected by the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek in theatres on Friday, May 28. The collection of the Kartik-Kiara starrer on day 8 has taken the film’s total earnings to ₹ 98.57 crore.Also Read - Dhaakad Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Manages to Sell 20 Tickets, Collects Rs 4420 Across India

Check out this post by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram handle: Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik-Kiara's Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide on Day 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Shares Video of Ugandan Kids Dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song, Farah Khan Says 'Inko Bula Lo Yahaan'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi

On Saturday, BB2 will become Kartik’s second film to enter the ₹100 crore club after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, that made a whopping ₹152.75 crore at the box office. The horror comedy had already become Kartik’s biggest opener with its first-day earnings of ₹14.11 crore. The Anees Bazmee directorial surpassed the first week collections of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released in February 2021. The Kashmir Files had collected ₹97.30 crore in its first week, Gangubai Kathiawadi collected ₹68.93 cr, while, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected ₹92.5 cr.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had already become Kartik’s biggest opener with its first-day earnings of ₹14.11 crore. It also beat the first week collections of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released in February this year. The Kashmir Files had collected ₹97.30 crore in its first week, Gangubai Kathiawadi collected ₹68.93 cr, while, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected ₹92.5 cr.

For more updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kartik Aaryan, check out this space at India.com.