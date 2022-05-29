Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collects Rs 146 Crore Worldwide: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 109.92 Crore Nett at the domestic box office, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet. The Anees Bazmee starrer horror comedy was unaffected on its second week despite Anubhav Sinha’s Anek starring Ayushman Khurana and Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick releasing on May 27. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik’s second film post Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to enter the Rs 100 Crore club. According to a report by Box Office India, the horror comedy collected a Rs 30 Crore Nett on its second weekend beating Rohit Shetty’s Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi among the post pandemic releases. Taran Adarsh mentioned on his Instagram post that BB2 made a whopping Rs 11.35 Crore on its second Saturday.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Report: Kartik-Kiara's Horror Comedy to Cross Rs 100 Crore

Check out this Instagram post by Taran Adarsh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Kartik Aaryan Starrer Creates History at Box Office

Taran Adarsh captioned his post as, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat… Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films… National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz.” Box Office India mentioned in its report that BB2 is certain to cross the Rs 15o Crore mark at the box office. Indian Box Office stated in its tweet that the Kartik-Kiara starrer is the 100th film to cross the Rs 100 Croe Nett mark in India. Indian Box Office claimed it to be a unique first ever record made by Bollywood. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Leave KJo's Party Together, Fans Say 'This is What They Call Pyaar' - See Viral Pic!

Check out the official tweets by Box Office India and Indian Box Office:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is Bollywood 100th movie to cross 100 cr nett mark in India. An unique First ever record made by Bollywood. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) May 29, 2022

Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 has collected Rs 146.35 Crore worldwide. The Anees Bazmee directorial has gross overseas collections of over Rs 15 Crores.

Check out the Worldwide Box Office collections of BB2:

India box office Nett Crore – Rs 109.2 Crore

India box office Gross Crore – Rs 130.86 Crore

Overseas Gross Crore – Rs 15.49 Crore

Worldwide collections Gross Crore – Rs 146.35 Crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 psychological horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in stellar roles.

