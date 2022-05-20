Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Leaked For Full HD Download: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been released today, May 20 and reviews have already started to pour in. Netizens and critics are going crazy over the film. Fans have termed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a ‘complete entertainer’ and ‘winner’. There is bad news for the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the film has become the latest victim of piracy on day one of its release. The Kartik Aaryan starrer has been leaked in high quality and is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Review: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Bring a Paisa Vasool Family Entertainer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Aakash Kaushik and the film also features Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. After 15 years, the sequel of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released today. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was 2017’s comedy-horror film directed by Priyadarshan. Also Read - Did Kartik Aaryan Confirm There Was Something Between Him And Sara Ali Khan? Here's What He Said

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Praises Dhaakad, Breaks Silence on Kangana Ranaut Supporting His Self-Made Journey | Exclusive

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released on theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)