The business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made Kartik Aaryan feel all happy right now. The Anees Bazmee-directed movie also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast and makers have been celebrating as the film earned around Rs 230 crore, making it one of the highest-earning Bollywood movies of 2022 after The Kashmir Files. It is a significant accomplishment, especially considering how South Indian cinema has been a fierce competitor to Bollywood. Despite being available on Netflix, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still doing well in theatres and has now surpassed the Rs 230 crore mark globally (nett).Also Read - Vroom Vroom! Kartik Aaryan Becomes Proud Owner of India's First McLaren GT 720s Worth Rs 4.65 Crore, a Gift From Bhushan Kumar - See Pics

In a recent interview with News 18, actor Kartik Aaryan discussed the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and how it helped to “revive” the Hindi film industry. Kartik expressed his confidence that the movie will earn at least Rs 100 crore worldwide, but he didn’t anticipate the film to join the 200 million club. He also discussed how the movie did well despite the release of other movies like Samrat Prithviraj, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. On May 20, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres and was well-received by reviewers and viewers. The film, which was made by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Cine1 Studios, has so far brought in Rs 230.75 crores globally. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan Starrer Fails to Outperform Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Ticket Sales

Kartik during the same interview said, “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations. It was my first theatrical release after the pandemic so I was nervous about the reaction from the audience. There was a lot of buzz in the market that if the film crosses Rs 80 to 90 crore, it will be good considering the times that we are in. But like I said, it is doing exceedingly well.” Moreover, he added, “We were confident that family audience will enjoy it as it is an entertaining film. What amazed me was the reaction of kids, like three-year-old children, are singing Hare Ram. It all feels unreal. We never thought it will penetrate so much.” (sic.) Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik-Kiara's Horror-Comedy Collects Rs 179 Crore on Day 30

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal)