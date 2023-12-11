Home

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to Reunite With Ex Sara Ali Khan For Horror Comedy? Here’s What we Know

Kartik and Sara are reportedly collaborating for the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The former flames worked together for the 2020 release of the movie Love Aaj Kal 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘s enormous success, Kartik Aaryan will return with the legendary Rooh Baba in the film. Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be in discussions to be the movie’s lead actress, while the directors have not yet revealed the full cast. Bollywood Hungama reports that the horror comedy will begin filming in February 2024, bringing the actors together for the second time since their 2020 collaboration on Love Aaj Kal.

In order to move the series ahead with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Bhushan Kumar are regrouping after the success of the last film, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu. The horror comedy finished its theatrical run with a global total of more than Rs 250 crore. In India, Bhushan Kumar’s film brought in a total of Rs 182 crore (net) and Rs 215 crore (gross). It emerged as a much-needed blockbuster for the Hindi cinema industry that year.

Moreover, the insider revealed that Kartik and Sara Ali Khan are ‘eager to reconnect’ and begin shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is expected to hit theatres in 2024. The source revealed, “Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The casting coup will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made.”

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Relationship

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had us in awe with their PDA around 2018. Some referred to it as a film marketing tactic, but many believed they were in true love and adoration for one another. For those who don’t know, everything began when Sara admitted that she was deeply in love with Kartik on Koffee With Karan. After dating for a few months, the pair broke up.

During a Koffee With Karan season 8 episode, Sara Ali Khan talked about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan and how dealing with sorrow wasn’t ‘always easy,’ when she arrived with Ananya Panday. Kartik Aaryan was recently questioned by Film Companion about the ongoing scrutiny of his private life, particularly in light of his repeated mentions on Koffee With Karan. Considering that his relationships, rather than his job, frequently generate news, he held part of the media responsible for it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.