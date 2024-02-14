Home

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Things have only got interesting ever since director Anees Bazmee announced ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3‘. After Kartik Aaryan welcomed ‘OG Manjulika’ aka Vidya Balan for the third instalment of their wildly popular horror comedy. According to recent media reports, Madhuri Dixit will join the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The second part of the horror comedy which returned to the big screen after a 15-year break in 2022, broke Bollywood’s dry box office spell. Mid-Day quotes their source stating, “The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri and Vidya. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card.”

The same report suggested that the film which will go on floors in March this year, might star Kartik’s ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and replace Kiara Advani. “The discussions are at a nascent stage. Nothing is confirmed yet, ” concluded the report. Additionally, there were rumours that Akshay Kumar would also make an appearance in the third chapter. However, the director stated that Kumar’s participation was just whispers and that he would not be appearing in the movie.

Talking about Vidya’s return to the franchise, Bazmee said, ”Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don’t know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set.”

About Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa marked its beginning with Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, and Akshay Kumar in significant roles. The horror comedy was the sixth highest-grossing film of the year, 2007 with over Rs 68 crore earning at the box office. 15 years later, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the big screens in 2022, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The sequel went on to become one of the year’s highest-grossing films and a huge box office triumph.

