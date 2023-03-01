Home

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali 2024: Kartik Aaryan Returns as Rooh Baba on The Public Demand – Watch Teaser

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been announced with Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee onboard. The film will be released on Diwali 2024. Watch the official announcement teaser here.

Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 release date: Kartik Aaryan announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in style in a social media post on Wednesday. The actor, who created a storm at the Box Office with the second film in the franchise last year, took to Instagram to share a teaser of the film and mentioned ‘aapko kya laga, kahaani khatam ho gayi?’

Dressed in his trademark black outfit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is seen sitting on a rocking chair as he looks into the camera with suspicious eyes. The actor returns as his popular character – Rooh Baba – in the teaser video with the beautiful soundtrack ‘Aami Je Tumar’ playing in the background. Kartik shared the video on Wednesday evening and announced that the film will be hitting the screens during Diwali next year.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 ANNOUNCEMENT WITH KARTIK AARYAN AND ANEES BAZMEE

“Rooh Baba returns Diwali 2024,” he wrote in the caption of his post alongside a folded hand emoji. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as revealed in the video, will be directed by Anees Bazmee who also directed the second film last year. The details about the rest of the case have been kept under wraps so far and it will be interesting to see if Kiara Advani and Tabu, who starred in the movie will also be returning to the third part alongside Kartik.

WATCH BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik was recently seen on-screen in Shehzada, a remake of a Telugu film, which fell flat at the Box Office. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 franchise, the actor and the makers aim to cash in on the fan base that this horror comedy has created for them, and the sooner the better!

Bhool Bhaulaiyaa 2, though a fresh story, was released as the second part of the 2007 hit film which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. In May 2022, when the second part hit the screens, it went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and remains Kartik’s most successful film to date in terms of Box Office collections. The film garnered a nett figure of Rs 185.92 crore. Now that the third part is releasing during Diwali, it will receive a bigger boost and provide the franchise with an even solid position in the business.

Are you excited about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

