Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri Joins Kartik Aaryan’s Horror Comedy, Fans Say ‘Bhabhi 2 Se Bhootni Tak Ka Safar’

Hours after teasing the fans, Kartik Aaryan finally revealed that Triptii Dimri will join the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - THIS is how social media is reacting to the news:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: CONFIRMED! Triptii Dimri will be romantically involved with Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan introduced the ‘Animal‘ actor as his new co-star, hours after hinting at the identity of a new ‘mystery girl’ for the third part of the horror comedy. Kartik shared a jigsaw piece featuring a woman’s face on Instagram on Wednesday. The cropped picture, which was kept on a table with candles, a lamp, a lock, and a key, displayed a happy girl. A card next to it featured the name of the movie. There had been a heated debate for a while on the possibility that Triptii Dimri appeared in the Kartik Aryan film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik encouraged his followers to identify the name of the new lady in the movie in a suspenseful jigsaw game he posted on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday. Triptii won many hearts as Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor’s vengeful drama ‘Animal.’

Announcing Triptii Dimri’s entry into the horror verse of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 🤙🏻@tripti_dimri23 👻 (sic).”

Triptii Dimri Joins Kartik Aaryan And Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Netizens swamped the comment section with hearts and fire emojis, Many expressed their excitement with Triptii Dimri’s casting while others were sad with Kiara Advani’s replacement. One of the users wrote, “Bhai itani khubsurat ladki ko bhoot bana doge 😭😭 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Brace yourselves! Kartik Aryan is taking us on a wild ride back to the world of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3! 🌀👻 With Tripti Dimri joining the spooky brigade and the legendary Vidya Balan in the mix, this is gearing up to be a Diwali blast like no other. Get ready for a rollercoaster of haunts and laughs. Diwali 2024, we’re in for a supernatural showdown! 🎇👹 (sic).” The third user said, “We already knew it sir ❤️🔥😌 I was her fan since 2020 laila majnu ❤️ (sic).”

Actor Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the psychological horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), made a comeback to the franchise earlier this month. Vidya was welcomed on board by Kartik, who starred in the second part and will also be featured in a key role in the third. Kartik also released an edited version of the video, which incorporated his visuals from the second part with Vidya’s well-known Manjulika from the first segment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be directed by Anees Bazmee, who oversaw the second. Directed by Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s starred in the first segment.

