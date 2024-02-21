Home

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri Replaces Kiara Advani in Horror Comedy? Kartik Aaryan Drops Hint

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aryan surprised social media users with his latest Instagram post, hinting about the leading of the film with #BB3MysteryGirl in the caption - See post!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa are leaving no stone unturned to create the noise for their horror-comedy and well! Following Vidya Balan’s comeback as Manjulika, the makers have intrigued moviegoers with a jigsaw puzzle to guess the cast member of the film. Netizens are convinced that it was no one else but Triptii Dimri. The ‘Qala‘ star who rose to fame with her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga MIGHT be the BB3’s mystery girl. Kartik Aaryan dropped the first piece of the puzzle and captioned the post, “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl 👻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻 #Diwali2024 (sic).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Mystery Girl PART 1:

Once people’s interest was piqued, Kartik Aryan dropped another piece of the puzzle that featured the actress’ eyes. The caption on the post read, “Kaafi galat answers aa rahe hain 😂 Vapas guess kijiye 👻 #BB3MysteryGirl❤️‍🔥 #WrongAnswersOnly 👀 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻 (sic).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Mystery Girl PART 2:

Netizens have swamped the comment section. Not only did movie enthusiasts drop their answers, but also poured their excitement. Many users guessed that it was indeed ‘Triptii Dimri,’ while others said Tamannaah Bhatia or Sharvari Wagh. Some expressed their disappointment in replacing Kiara Advani in the horror comedy. Triptii Dimri’s fans dropped hearts in the comment section along with the ‘Bhabhi 2’ tag.

Kartik shared a version of his ‘Ami Je Tomar’ dance performance from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the original Vdiya Balan’s performance from Bhool Bhulaiyaa recently. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal sing a duet version of the song that is featured in the video. The caption on the post read, “And its happening 🔥Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan❤️‍🔥 This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻👻 @BazmeeAnees @TSeries #BhushanKumar (sic).”

Vidya Balan Returns as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

And its happening 🔥

Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa

Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan ❤️‍🔥

This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻👻@BazmeeAnees @TSeries #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/ZsqckmyUl0 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 12, 2024

The 2007 psychological horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. The sequel, which starred Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan and included a standout performance by Tabu, was a commercial success. The film brought in more than 180 crores after its release in 2022 in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which delves further into this enigmatic realm and skillfully blends tension and comedy, seems to be an absolute entertainment, much like the previous two films, which were huge blockbusters at the box office.

