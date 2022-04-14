Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is gearing up for a massive theatrical premiere. The film’s first teaser was released after a long wait, and the release date was confirmed. Lukka Chuppi actor shared a sneak peek of the comedic horror thriller on social media. The movie promises a high dose of entertainment for the audiences this summer. With the song ‘Mere Dholna‘ playing in the background, the teaser began with the camera going forward towards the door. Soon after, we get our first look at Kartik, who plays a similar character in the first half of the sequel. Rajpal Yadav, alias Chhote Pandit, was also seen performing a puja as he entered what appeared to be a Haveli in the teaser.

Fans couldn’t hold their excitement as soon the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on social media. Not only did they drop heart and fire emojis, but fans are also going gaga over Kartik’s look for the film. One of the users wrote, “These eyes makes more suspense, eagerly waiting for 20th May now. Teaser is so good! Welcomd #RoohBaba, Can’t Wait to see you on big screens.” While another user wrote, “Wooohooi!!! @TheAaryanKartik is back!!! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Teaser looks so good… especially his entry is full seeti-maar ❤️😍😘🥰👻👻👻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #KartikAaryan”

A tale loaded with humour and horror is set to unload in cinemas on 20th May 2022. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

