Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer is finally out now. The two will share the screen space together and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the film. While the filmmakers have already presented the cast, we now have a better idea of what's coming from the comic thriller's second installment. The original Hindi version, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was a big success.

The trailer begins with actor Tabu mentioning Manjulika's return. She says, "Iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai, iske peeche koi sadharan aatma nahi, kaala jaadu karne wale Manjulika hai, 15 saal baad iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai (This door has knocked again, there is no ordinary soul behind it, Manjulika, who does black magic, after 15 years this door has knocked again)." Kartik enters proudly, proclaiming that he can see spirits. Kiara plays Reet, who will be seized by Manjulika after her hero unlocks a creepy 'darwaza' that he was told not to open. Rajpal Yadav appears to be resuming his position as a pandit. What follows is a jumble of confusion, laughter, and, horror.

Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer:

It then shows Kartik Aaryan’s comedic persona will undoubtedly amaze you. He identifies himself as someone who has the ability to see the dead. He does, however, come across Manjulika, the ghost. Fun, suspense, and amusement await you.

The film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′ is directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The horror comedy is set to release on May 20, 2022, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

What did you think about Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 trailer? Let us know!