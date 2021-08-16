Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today, and on the star’s birthday, his fans received a sweet surprise by wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. On Monday, Bebo shared a motion poster of Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline, Fernandez and Yami Gautam. While sharing the teaser, Kareena captioned: “#BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned! #DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex”.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares His Before-And-After Picture, Calls His Weight Loss Journey 'Work-In-Progress'

Bhoot Police poster features Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji and Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti, two ghostbusters. It shows them setting off on their mission to catch ghosts in their van. They can be seen crossing a jungle that has a spooky atmosphere. While Saif drives the vehicle wearing a horned hat, Arjun sits next to him, holding a decorated cross in one hand and a dusty book in the other. Also Read - Bhoot Police Release Date: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez to Hit OTT Platform on This Date

Watch the motion poster of Bhoot Police here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. Also Read - Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez Unveil Their First Look as Maya And Kanika

The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.