Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reactions And Memes: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police's trailer is out and the horror-comedy looks promising. We loved Saif Ali Khan's accent, Arjun Kapoor's righteousness, Yami Gautam's acting and Jacqueline Fernandez's hotness. As soon as the trailer was uploaded, netizens started sharing their excitement to watch the film. Fans are in love with Arjun and Saif's equation in Bhoot Police. The two of them are in a business, who cheat people as ghostbusters until one day, they actually encountered a spooky spirit.

One of the Twitter users wrote,"#BhootPoliceTrailer Looks Like winner filled with so much fun , giving me "Go Goa Gone " vibes hope it turns out to be a hillarious Ride as shown in the trailer . Looking forward." Another on wrote:"#BhootPolice trailer is Entertaining ! Quirky dialogues , could be fun watch for sure ."

Netizens can't show their excitement after seeing Saif Ali Khan in a comedy film.A true fan wrote," Wow!!!what a trailer.. Saif ali khan in comedy genre".

Take a look at some more Bhoot Police trailer twitter reactions:

This is really much better, after a long time got to see something good.#BhootPolice — Tanujbhargv (@tanujbhargv) August 18, 2021

Watching this trailer is so much fun..#BhootPolice — Rishabh Rajput (@Rishabh05479442) August 18, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam both are my favourite#BhootPolice — Sumona (@Sumonajii) August 18, 2021

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#BhootPolice 😂 is going to be one crazy film with perfect dozes of all elements#SaifAliKhan & #ArjunKapoor are complimenting each other pretty well, #YamiGautam & #JacquelineFernandez look phenomenal happy to see @jaavedjaaferi once more after #Bhuj#BhootPoliceTrailer — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 18, 2021

Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh fatafat karo view. #BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September, @DisneyPlusHS par. Watch the trailer now – https://t.co/74MziDCOax#DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) August 18, 2021



Bhoot Police is all set to release on September 17, 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.