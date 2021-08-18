Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reactions And Memes: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police‘s trailer is out and the horror-comedy looks promising. We loved Saif Ali Khan’s accent, Arjun Kapoor’s righteousness, Yami Gautam’s acting and Jacqueline Fernandez’s hotness. As soon as the trailer was uploaded, netizens started sharing their excitement to watch the film. Fans are in love with Arjun and Saif’s equation in Bhoot Police. The two of them are in a business, who cheat people as ghostbusters until one day, they actually encountered a spooky spirit.Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor All Set To Fight Evil 'Witchkandi' But Quirky Comedy Takes The Cake
One of the Twitter users wrote,"#BhootPoliceTrailer Looks Like winner filled with so much fun , giving me "Go Goa Gone " vibes hope it turns out to be a hillarious Ride as shown in the trailer . Looking forward." Another on wrote:"#BhootPolice trailer is Entertaining ! Quirky dialogues , could be fun watch for sure ."
Netizens can't show their excitement after seeing Saif Ali Khan in a comedy film.A true fan wrote," Wow!!!what a trailer.. Saif ali khan in comedy genre".
Take a look at some more Bhoot Police trailer twitter reactions:
Watch the trailer here:
Bhoot Police is all set to release on September 17, 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.