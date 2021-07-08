Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam on Thursday revealed her and Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look from the upcoming horror-comedy drama Bhoot Police. Yami took to her Instagram handle and introduced her character as ‘Maya’ and Jacqueline’s character as Kanika from the forthcoming film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti and Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji. “To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip,” Yami captioned the post. In the poster, Yami looks ethereal while sporting an off-white dress. She can also be seen holding a cresset in her hand.Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Trolled For Bhoot Police Poster, Netizens Say it Hurts 'Hindu Sentiments'

Jacqueline Fernandez looks rather intriguing in her first poster from Bhoot Police. She has a serious expression with a whip in her hand. The backdrop of the poster shows a haunted house and a scarecrow – adds oodles of spookiness to the look and feel of the poster. Needless to say, Jacqueline is a ghostbuster on the Bhoot Police first look poster. Also Read - Bhoot Police New Poster Out: Saif Ali Khan Aka Vibhooti is All Set To Fight Paranormal Forces

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, ‘Bhoot Police’ is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June. The new release date has not been announced yet. Speaking more about the film, the horror-comedy was shot a few months ago in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Yami Gautam Summoned by ED For Allegedly Violating Foreign Exchange Management Act

The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.