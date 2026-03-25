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Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on age-gap with Wamiqa Gabbi; says demand is...

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on age-gap with Wamiqa Gabbi; says ‘demand is…’

Recently, this discussion gained momentum again after actors like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were questioned on shows like ‘Two Much’. While they called it a “script demand”, critics were not fully convinced.

The conversation around age-gap romances in Bollywood refuses to slow down. From talk shows to social media debates, the topic keeps coming back, why are older male stars still paired with much younger actresses? Recently, this discussion gained momentum again after actors like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were questioned on shows like ‘Two Much’. While they called it a “script demand”, critics were not fully convinced.

Now, Akshay Kumar has stepped in, and his response is as direct as it gets.

Akshay Kumar reacts: “Toh kya hai?”

While promoting his upcoming film ‘Bhooth Bangla’, Akshay Kumar addressed the ongoing debate and didn’t hold back. “Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? (So what? Haven’t we seen this before?) It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it’s the requirement of the script. (In real life, too), So many people get married to partners older or younger than them,” he said.

With this, the actor made it clear that for him, casting choices are not about age, they’re about the story being told. His comment also points towards a larger idea: age gaps exist not just on screen, but in real life too.

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Director Priyadarshan explains ‘screen age’

Director Priyadarshan, who is helming ‘Bhooth Bangla’, shared a slightly different but interesting take. According to him, audiences should not focus on the real age of actors, but on what he calls their “screen age”. He explained that stars from earlier generations, like MGR and NTR, were accepted in roles regardless of their actual age. What mattered was how they looked and performed on screen.

Priyadarshan added that while working with actors like Akshay Kumar and Tabu, he never feels there is any mismatch. For him, if the pair looks believable in the film’s world, that’s all that matters.

Akshay Kumar praises Wamiqa Gabbi’s work style

Talking about his co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, Akshay had only good things to say. He shared how impressed he was with her dedication on set. “I first met Wamiqa when we were shooting for ‘Bhooth Bangla’. She works very differently. She keeps reading her scenes and rehearsing for them. She gets very serious,” he said. He also compared her working style to actors like Tabu and Vidya Balan, highlighting how each performer brings their own method and energy to a project.

About Bhoot Bangla

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after more than a decade, something fans have been waiting for. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film features a strong cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is set to release on April 10. After this, Priyadarshan will move on to ‘Haiwan’, starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Akshay also has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ lined up.

While actors and filmmakers continue to defend such casting choices, the debate is clearly not going away anytime soon. For some, it’s about storytelling. For others, it’s about representation.

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