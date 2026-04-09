Home

Entertainment

Bhooth Bangla: Amid Akshay Kumars horror-comedy promotion controversy, Rajpal Yadav responds to trolls targeting Wamiqa Gabbi, calls her...

Bhooth Bangla: Amid Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy promotion controversy, Rajpal Yadav responds to trolls targeting Wamiqa Gabbi, calls her…

During Bhooth Bangla promotions, social media targeted Wamiqa Gabbi for allegedly ignoring co-stars. Rajpal Yadav publicly defended her, praising her professionalism and calling out false claims circulating online.

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla promotions recently turned into a talking point after viral clips led to unexpected trolling against Wamiqa Gabbi. Social media users claimed she ignored Rajpal Yadav during public appearances, which quickly sparked debate among fans. However, those present during events saw the situation differently as light moments were taken out of context. As the buzz grew stronger, Rajpal Yadav finally reacted and addressed speculation bringing clarity to what actually happened. His response not only defended Wamiqa but also highlighted how camera angles and edited clips can create misleading narratives around simple interactions during film promotions.

What did Rajpal Yadav say about the controversy?

Rajpal Yadav dismissed the entire situation, calling it a misunderstanding created by the camera perspective. He explained that moments captured from different angles can appear misleading even when nothing unusual is happening. He said, “Ye kaise hota hai ki jaisa apka angle camera hota hai, main vahan kisi doosre ko kar raha hu, wo bechari kisi doosre ko kar rahi hai, lekin wo camera angle esa laga.”

He further added, “In a video with Akki paaji, there are three girls standing there and hum log jaise scene nahi banate, you stand there, I’ll stand here and girls will stand in between but if people find entertainment in that too, then there’s no problem. We’ve honestly laughed enough over Wamiqa Akki paaji and all of this.”

What actually happened in viral video?

One viral clip showed Wamiqa Gabbi moving quickly toward Ektaa Kapoor while Rajpal Yadav appeared to adjust his hair. Viewers assumed she ignored him leading to trolling online. Another clip featured group photo moment where Wamiqa seemed hesitant before standing next to Rajpal and he jokingly walked away creating humorous exchange. Despite playful nature these clips were misread by many viewers on social media.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Bond between cast members

Rajpal Yadav clarified that there is strong comfort level among cast members leaving no room for awkwardness. He mentioned that in his long career he has never felt ignored and such moments are often misunderstood by viewers watching from distance. According to him entire team including Akshay Kumar shares friendly bond which reflects in their off screen interactions as well.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Late Asrani, Mithila Palkar and others in key roles. Film trailer received mixed response with praise for comic timing while some questioned visual effects. Film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 17 2026 with paid previews starting April 16.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.