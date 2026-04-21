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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshans horror-comedy records massive dip on its first Monday, earns only Rs...

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy records massive dip on its first Monday, earns only Rs…

After an encouraging start, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla witnessed a noticeable decline in numbers on its first Monday, signaling a shift in audience turnout during weekdays.

Early momentum for Bhooth Bangla slowed down on the first weekday as film witnessed a sharp drop in collections after a strong weekend run. The film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan had opened with solid numbers and gained pace through Saturday and Sunday. However, the Monday trend showed a clear shift in audience turnout as footfall declined across screens. Despite a fall in numbers, film has already crossed a significant milestone at the box office within four days, keeping overall performance steady, though the weekday trend now becomes a key factor for the long run.

What is the day 4 box office collection of Akshay Kumar starrer?

As per Sacnilk, on day 4, the film collected around Rs 6.75 crore, marking a noticeable fall compared to the Sunday figure of Rs 23 crore. Total India net collection now stands close to Rs 64.75 crore, while gross collection reached around Rs 77.34 crore. Overseas earnings added Rs 2.50 crore on same day pushing the international total near Rs 29 crore. Worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 106.34 crore, showing strong global interest despite weekday slowdown.

How was the occupancy trend on Monday?

Overall occupancy on Monday remained around 14.23 percent. Morning shows recorded nearly 8.62 percent, while the afternoon saw slight growth near 15.62 percent. Evening occupancy stayed around 15.54 percent and night shows reached close to 17.15 percent. Film ran across more than ten thousand shows indicating wide release though footfall dip impacted average occupancy levels.

Day-wise box office breakdown

Day 0- Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1- Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2- Rs 19.00 crore

Day 3- Rs 23.00 crore

Day 4- Rs 6.75 crore

About Bhooth Bangla

Film follows story of Arjun played by Akshay Kumar who travels from London to Mangalpur after his sister inherits palace. Strange legend around village claims brides disappear before marriage creating mystery filled narrative. Cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Paresh Rawal, Late Asrani and others bringing mix of comedy and suspense.

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Why weekday trend matters and what lies next for this horror-comedy?

Weekday performance often decides real strength of any film beyond opening hype and that pattern is now visible for Bhooth Bangla. Strong weekend numbers created solid base but sharp Monday fall signals that audience retention during working days may stay limited. If collections continue to dip across weekdays then overall momentum could slow down before next weekend boost.

However steady footfall or even slight growth from mid week onwards can help film regain pace and maintain healthy run. For coming days much depends on word of mouth and repeat value especially in smaller cities where comedy genre usually performs better over time.

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